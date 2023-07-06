K-pop solo artist Taeyeon’s company gives response to fan protests

Fans of Taeyeon even sent protest trucks to the agency building to voice their complaints

SM Entertainment has released a statement in response to protests held by fans of the K-pop group Girls Generation’s Taeyeon. Fans have lately taken to criticizing the way the agency has been handling the management of the idol.

They even sent protest trucks to the agency building to voice their complaints. They pointed out their issues with how they're managing the promotions and the venues for her currently ongoing THE ODD OF LOVE tour, among other concerns.

“Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

We would like to thank the many fans who always wait for Taeyeon’s new music and activities with great anticipation and excitement.

We have seen the many opinions recently sent to us by fans regarding Taeyeon, and we are making a statement to address them.

We will listen carefully to the many voices of [Taeyeon’s] fans regarding her current concert and her future activities, and we will work even harder to collect these opinions and ensure they are reflected.

We once again express our deep gratitude to the fans for your loving criticism and support, and we promise that we will be even more thorough in our support of Taeyeon’s future music and various activities.

We will continue to do our utmost for the growth and improvement of our artists, and we will repay the fans for all your interest and support.

Thank you.”

