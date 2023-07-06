Bob Dylan shares special notes with James Mangold for his upcoming movie

Bob Dylan recently shared special well-written notes with James Mangold for his upcoming movie, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet as Dylan.



Mangold spoke on Happy Sad Confused podcast and revealed that the folk music legend gave his full support to the movie.

“I’ve spent several wonderfully charming days in his company, just one-on-one, talking to him,” said Mangold.

Talking about Dylan, the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director continued, “I have a script that’s personally annotated by him and treasured by me. He loves movies.”

On the show, Mangold also opened up that the movie shouldn’t be considered a “Bob Dylan biopic”.

Mangold stated, “Bob has been so supportive of us making it,” however, the movie is focused on a specific period in singer’s life compared to covering his entire life story.

“It’s a kind of an ensemble piece about this moment in time, the early ’60s in New York, and this 17-year-old kid with $16 in his pockets hitchhikes his way to New York to meet Woody Guthrie who is in the hospital,” explained Mangold.

It is pertinent to mention that the movie is going to begin filming next month in August.

Besides Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Benedict Cumberbatch and Elle Fanning are also included in the cast.

Meanwhile, Dylan serves as an executive producer on the movie while a release date has not yet been announced.