Coco Lee thanked her fans in final voice message hours before her death

Mulan voice actress Coco Lee thanked her fans in her final voice message before her demise on July 5.



Hong-Kong singer reportedly committed suicide over the weekend at 48 after living with depression for several years.

According to Taiwan News via Daily Mail, a separate audio message posted on Sunday by verified Weibo account China Wen Fan League where Lee thanked her fans and called them “pillar of strength”..

The late song-writer began, “Dear, I am CoCo. I feel everyone's love and support and you are my pillar of strength.”

“I will keep striving. During this time, I hope you all are also healthy and happy,” she said.

Lee added, “I miss everyone very much. I am working very hard. I am thinking of you all. I miss you all so much! Love you, love you.”

Later, she switched to English, stating, “Thank you so much for the gifts. Beautiful and very thoughtful. Love you guys.”

Fans expressed their dismay that a few hours later after this audio message, Lee took away her life on Wednesday

Earlier in December 2022, Lee shared her final Instagram post and mentioned that her life over the past year had seemed “unbearable” at times, with her older sisters Carol and Nancy Lee revealing she struggled with depression.

For the unversed, Lee was recovering from major surgery to rectify a birth defect that had plagued her for years. She was in a coma before passing away on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lee’s sisters announced her death on Facebook.

“Although, Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her,” read the statement.