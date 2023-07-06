Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can’t see the ‘ruthlessness and the demands of Hollywood’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “lustre is chipping off like week-old nail polish.”



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator Allison Pearson.

She started the conversation off by accusing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of not understanding the ‘real world’ after having lived in a world of privilege.

According to The Telegraph, she even went as far as to say, “The Duke and Duchess failed to take one crucial thing into account. Hollywood is a ruthless place.”

Ms Pearson concluded by saying, “Even if you have abundant talent (which H&M don’t), even if you slog your guts out to please (which they certainly don’t), you can be dropped in an instant, your contract cancelled, the lustre chipping off your stardom like week-old nail polish.”