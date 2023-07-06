The Eagles reveal 'Final' Tour dates after 52-year-long career

The Eagles reveal 'Final' Tour dates ffter 52-year-long career

The Eagles; highly successful and enduring music band, have announced the initial dates for what they claim to be their "final" tour.



With a career spanning 52 years, over a thousand concerts, and more than 150 million album sales, the group plans to embark on their farewell tour starting on September 7 in New York.



The tour will feature Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey.



Additional tour dates are expected to be added, as the band intends to perform as many shows in each market as demanded by their audience. The tour is anticipated to continue until 2025.

Longtime friends and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Steely Dan, will join the Eagles as the opening act for the tour.



Announcing the tour, The Eagles expressed their gratitude to their management team, road crew, and backup musicians for their unwavering support throughout the years.



While the official farewell tour is still being planned, they aim to provide fans with the opportunity to see them one last time. The scheduling information will be announced as dates are confirmed, and the band may return to certain cities based on demand and the challenges of booking multiple nights in venues.



Ultimately, they conveyed their heartfelt appreciation to their fans, emphasizing that their support has allowed the Eagles to continue creating music for over five decades.



The announced tour dates are as follows:

Thursday, September 7: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

Monday, September 11: TD Garden - Boston, MA

Saturday, September 16: Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

Wednesday, September 20: UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY

Thursday, October 5: Ball Arena - Denver, CO

Monday, October 9: Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

Friday, October 13: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

Tuesday, October 17: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse - Cleveland, OH

Thursday, November 2: State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, November 7: Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

Thursday, November 9: PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

Tuesday, November 14: Rupp Arena - Lexington, KY

Friday, November 17: Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN