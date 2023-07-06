Ellie Goulding appears at awards show without wedding ring

Ellie Goulding decided to appear sans her wedding ring when she attended the Serpentine Summer Party

Ellie Goulding decided to ditch her wedding ring as she made an appearance at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards. Ellie and her art dealer husband, Caspar, welcomed their child back in 2021 and have been the subject of rumours of separation.

She similarly decided to make an appearance sans her wedding ring when she attended the Serpentine Summer Party with Caspar the previous month. She stunned at the fashion awards held at Treehouse Hotel London with Caspar nowhere to be seen.

Although she donned several pieces of glittering jewellery, her wedding and engagement rings were notably gone and she covered her loft hand while posing for pictures.

She looked as gorgeous as ever in a long silk orange gown along with a tasselled bag. Her blonde tresses were styled back in an updo while some pieces were left to frame her face.

The outing come after Caspar seemed to dismiss the rumours of their separation as he posted a picture of Ellie to his Instagram page. He was wishing an artist named Tracey Emin a happy birthday and showed some of her work which included Ellie posing at a gallery.