Bella Hadid stuns in Victoria’s Secret lingerie

Victoria's Secret claimed that they would be much more size-inclusive after years of facing accusations

Bella Hadid turned heads in a lingerie set as she posed for a new photoshoot for Victoria’s Secret. She has been a figurehead for them ever since it went through a very drastic rebranding.

They claimed that the VS Collective would be much more size-inclusive after years of facing the accusation that they were responsible for promoting an unattainable body image.

Bella is one of the founding members of the collective, which also includes major stars like Priyanka Chopra and Megan Rapinoe.

The 26-year-old model showed off her stunning figure in the latest photoshoot, which she displayed on her Instagram for her followers to see.

She walked for the brand in their last three years early in her career as a model: first in Paris in 2016, in Shanghai in 2017 and lastly, in New York City in 2018.

In 2018, major allegations were made against Victoria’s Secret executive Ed Razek in a report from the New York Times, with Razek having left the company the previous year. The report detailed that he had harassed Bella and even claimed if she would be allowed to walk “down the runway with those perfect t*tties.”