Another victim of Shreveport shooting succumbs to gunshot wounds

Four people have now died as a result of the Fourth of July shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, according to authorities, who confirmed the death of another victim on Wednesday.

Police are still trying to determine the reason behind the shooting in Shreveport as well as how the armed attackers were involved.

Two bodies were discovered when authorities arrived, and a third person passed away in a hospital, according to Shreveport Police Lt. Van Ray.

He claimed that the six people who were hurt and taken to hospitals were in an unknown condition.

As a result of the large number of vehicles on the scene that belonged to partygoers, Van Ray noted that it was difficult for officers to reach the victims, and he further stated that "there was still an enormous amount of people at the scene when officers got there."

Tabatha Taylor, a local councilwoman, also commented on the shooting in Shreveport, telling reporters that she was "livid" and that the shooting was "at best, catastrophic."

"Now we are the victim of a mass shooting in our community simply because individuals decided to come in and disrupt a good time that individuals were having," she said.

"A family event that has gone on for years in our community has been disrupted by gunfire because somebody decided to pull their guns and do this. Why, why? My other choice words cannot be articulated on camera," she added.

According to Taylor, authorities are hoping to use a drone in the air to continue looking for additional potential victims.

Sgt. Angie Willhite, a spokeswoman for the Shreveport police, said that of the seven people who were shot and survived, one was in a critical condition and six had non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith said: "It is thought that there were several males involved in a gunfight."

It is unclear what precipitated the shooting, which destroyed a "family and community event" that had been going on without incident for more than a decade, according to Taylor.

Police have not yet identified the shooters, and there have been no arrests.

Mass shootings amid Fourth of July celebrations

Within 24 hours of a shooting in Texas that left multiple people injured and at least three dead, a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed, and six other people were also injured at a Salisbury block party.

At approximately the same time as the shooting, a drive-by shooting west of Salisbury left nine people wounded, including a 9-year-old.

During the holiday weekend of July 4, at least 10 people were killed and 38 others were injured in three mass shootings in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Fort Worth, according to authorities. US President Joe Biden urged lawmakers to pass gun control legislation to protect the lives of the defenceless.

There have been over 340 mass shootings in the country so far in 2023, according to data collected by the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

In Fort Worth shooting, three lives were claimed with eight injured after a local festival to mark the US Independence Day holiday, according to the police Tuesday.

Another shooting in Philadelphia Monday evening left five dead and two wounded, including a 2-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy, both of whom were shot in the legs when a gunman in body armour carrying an AR-15 went on a killing spree on strangers, said local police.