Amber Heard talks of her return in 'Aquaman 2': 'There’s a ton of pressure'

Amber Heard talked about her return in Aquaman 2 as she opened up the “ton of pressure” and “compromises” that come with big budgeted movies.

The Rum Diary star, who made a comeback on the big screen with small period drama film In The Fire after losing to Johnny Depp in defamation trial, compared both her latest projects.

Dishing on the experience of doing movies like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom while also working on a low budget film like the Conor Allyn directorial.

Speaking to Deadline, she said, “These are very different kinds of projects representing two very different ends of the spectrum in my industry.”

“There’s a ton of pressure on these big franchise movies, with millions and millions of dollars at stake, and compromises are part of trying to make it the most successful thing it can be,” Heard added.

She continued: “Then on the other end of the spectrum is a small indie film like ‘In the Fire’, a work of art and work of love, with nowhere near the same resources, and so there are compromises there.”

“The best luck you can have as an actor is to be able to balance both,” she said before noting that she is “honoured” to be part of the Jason Momoa starrer, slated to be released in December 2023.

“Aquaman, that franchise and the machinery behind it, I’m very honoured, honoured to be a part of that,” she said. “And then there are these small passion projects like ‘In The Fire’, where I’m proud to have gotten to know the filmmaker and the cast, and we got dirty together, to breathe life into this story.”

“There’s something cool about that, and I think success is an actor who is able to have both those things,” Heard concluded.