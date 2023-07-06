Jennifer Aniston does not age! The star turns heads as she steps out in LA

Jennifer Aniston is a living proof that women can continue to thrive regardless of their age.



Aniston was the picture of fitness when she was spotted emerging from a workout in Los Angeles this week.

The 54-year-old Friends icon slipped into a pair of sleek, black leggings that emphasized her enviably toned physique.

Her caramel blonde locks, which became world-famous for her 'Rachel' hairdo on Friends, fluttered freely in the breeze.

Jennifer's latest sighting comes after she unveiled her new partnership with Pvolve, a fitness brand also favoured by such names as Olivia Culpo and Devon Windsor.

In a recent interview, Jennifer candidly confessed that she had sustained several injuries over the years as a result of her gruelling fitness regimen.

'When you're in a mindset of: "I need to do 45 minutes of cardio or I won't get a good workout," it's daunting. I believed it for so long. I just burnt out and broke my body,' the Horrible Bosses bombshell informed InStyle.