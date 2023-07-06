Alert: ‘Exceptionally high’ flood expected in River Chenab between 8-10 July

A view of Chenab River. — Online

LAHORE: The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has warned that a very high to exceptionally high level of flooding is expected in River Chenab between 8-10 July due to heavy rainfall.

"A deep trough of westerly wave along with strong incursion of monsoon currents from both sources and approaching upper air circulation, widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at scattered places is expected over the upper catchments of rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab and up to some extent over River Jhelum," the FFD said.

It added that due to these meteorological conditions, very high to exceptionally high level flooding is expected in River Chenab while the flood situation in rivers Ravi and Sutlej will depend upon releases from India.

However, the FFD added, a high to very high level of flooding is also expected in the nullahs of rivers Ravi and Chenab.

10 die in Punjab

On Wednesday, Lahore city received over 290mm of rain in two spells within a span of 10 hours, breaking a 30-year-old record in the provincial capital.

The incessant rain in the provincial capital also paralysed life, while seven people lost their lives in different incidents.

The first rain spell — which started at around 4am continued till 9am — and the second started at 9:20am and the downpour continued till 1:35pm, according to the Monsoon Control Room, WASA.



The heavy rain in both spells paralysed large parts of the city as all major roads and connecting streets were waterlogged, making commuting impossible.

In Kamoki in Gujranwala district, three members of a family died in a roof-collapse incident due to rain.

It was reported that Waris Masih, along with his family, was sleeping in his house when the roof of a room collapsed.

As a result, Waris, his wife, two sons and a daughter were buried under the debris. The neighbours pulled out the injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital where the Waris's wife, Hanifa, son, Adil, and daughter, Laiba, succumbed to their injuries.