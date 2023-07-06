Big Bash League unveils December 7 start with revamped format

Captains of the BBL franchises seen in this undated photo. — Cricket Australia/File

SYDNEY: The 2023-2024 edition of Australia's Big Bash T20 League (BBL) will kick off on December 7 this year with a revamped format and fixtures.



Cricket Australia announced the summer tournament's dates following the decision to reduce the matches, narrowing down the window.

The 44-game BBL 13 season with "40 home-and-away matches and a new-look four-game final" will culminate in a rare mid-week final.



In the new format, each team participating in the tournament will play 10 league matches, before the top four teams qualify for the knockout phase, Fox Sports reported.

Earlier, the BBL playoffs involved a total of five teams that played a total of five matches in the knockout phase.

The 13th season of the eight-franchise tournament will kick off with the Brisbane Heat hosting the Melbourne Stars at the Gabba, with six more matches scheduled ahead of a December 14-18 pause for Australia's opening Test against Pakistan in Perth.

Both Boxing Day and New Year's Day will host double-headers.



The four-game finals series will lead into the decider on January 24 with the final played mid-week for only the second time.

"We're incredibly pleased and excited with the BBL fixtures we've been able to deliver this season," said BBL general manager Alistair Dobson in announcing the 44-match series.

The Perth Scorchers will be defending their title after beating the Heat to win an unprecedented fifth crown last season.

— Additional input from AFP