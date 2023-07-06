Prince Harry is 'problem free' as Meghan Markle thinks she runs 'Hollywood'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were a difficult lot to work with during their highly publicized partnerships.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who have lost their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify believed they were important enough to throw tantrums and under deliver.
A Netflix source told Closer magazine: "The greatest fear from Meghan and Harry’s perspective is that this latest controversy and criticism could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back when it comes to what the public thinks of them and how much money they can earn."
They added: "Things may have to change as far as joint appearances go, and certainly it seems like bashing the royals together is off the agenda now for the foreseeable future."
The source then continued, noting the Duchess believed she had 'ruffled feathers' and was untouchable.
They noted: "Harry is no problem but Meghan thinks she knows how to run Hollywood."
This comes as Harry and Meghan are presumably on the verge of losing their partnership with Netflix, and are planning to go on separate paths.
