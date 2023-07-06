Simon Pegg remembers mental health struggles amid 'MI:3'

Simon Pegg also hid alcoholism while working on the film

Simon Pegg revealed the tough phase of his life when he battled mental health issues during the Mission Impossible III shoot.

During an interview with The Guardian, the Shaun of the Dead star encountered problems rooted in his childhood during the Tom Cruise headlined film in 2005.



“I was not in a good place, emotionally and physically,” the 53-year-old admitted.

“It was a weird thing as well, because the dreams I’d had as a kid were manifesting and I wasn’t happy and I couldn’t figure out why. And that was down to personal things.”



The Boys actor continued, “I had to get happy in myself before I could start enjoying anything else. Which I did. But at that time it was very frustrating to be there and not be able to fully enjoy it, because I just felt all at sea.”

The British actor also had a tough time amid the MI:3 shoot when he sat idle for days waiting for his scenes.

“I was put in a hotel in Beverly Hills and I waited for eight days before anyone called me and told me what I was doing or gave me any lines,” the star revealed.



He added, “I went completely stir-crazy, and I was drinking to pass the time. Then you get hungover, and you wind up not feeling great. I didn’t have a car.

And I remember the hotel had a car service, and I got them to take me down to the coast, to Santa Monica, and I sat in Ye Olde King’s Head, this British pub, and drank Stellas to feel some semblance of normality.”