Luis Enrique takes charge as PSG manager amid Mbappe uncertainty

Paris Saint-Germain´s newly appointed Spanish head coach Luis Enrique (L) and Paris Saint Germain´s Qatari president Nasser al-Khelaifi pose during a press conference to announce the presentation of the new coach, at the new ´campus´ of French L1 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club at Poissy, west of Paris on July 5, 2023.—AFP

During a press conference held to introduce Luis Enrique as the new manager of Paris St-Germain (PSG), following the departure of Christophe Galtier, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi emphasised the importance of Kylian Mbappe signing a new contract if he intends to continue his tenure at the club.

Mbappe, the immensely talented 24-year-old French striker, has informed PSG that he will not extend his current contract beyond 2024. Al-Khelaifi made it unequivocally clear that for Mbappe to remain, he must commit to a new contract.

The PSG president stressed the club's firm stance, asserting their refusal to let go of the current world's best player without compensation, deeming it an impossibility. Although Mbappe has the option to activate a further year in his contract after the upcoming season, he has expressed his intention not to exercise that extension, thereby enabling him to depart on a free transfer next summer.

Al-Khelaifi underlined PSG's status as a French club and shifted the responsibility to Mbappe if he had a change of heart about staying. Having joined PSG in 2017 from Monaco in a record-breaking transfer, Mbappe has been an exceptional goal-scorer for the club, amassing an impressive tally of 212 goals in 260 games.

He has consistently held the distinction of being Ligue 1's top scorer for the past five seasons and has contributed to the club's triumph in five league titles during his six-year tenure.

The introduction of Luis Enrique as PSG's new manager signifies his return to club management since his resignation as the manager of the Spain national team in December. Previously, Enrique enjoyed a highly successful tenure at Barcelona, where he secured nine trophies in three seasons, including a memorable treble in his inaugural campaign.

However, Enrique assumes the helm of a PSG squad that faces uncertainties, with Mbappe's future hanging in the balance and questions surrounding the continuity of Neymar, the Brazilian forward, following Lionel Messi's departure. PSG's Qatari owners have expressed their determination to build a cohesive team, shifting their focus from relying solely on high-profile signings to achieving the desired success in the UEFA Champions League.

While Galtier's tenure initially showed promise with a strong start to the previous season, PSG's form dwindled after the World Cup break, resulting in disappointing performances in domestic cup competitions and the Champions League.

Galtier also encountered challenges off the field, including allegations of racist remarks during his time at Nice, for which he will face trial in December. PSG extended their gratitude to Galtier and his assistants for their professionalism and unwavering commitment throughout the season.

The club's attention now turns to securing Mbappe's future and embarking on a new chapter under the guidance of Luis Enrique, who faces the task of managing the transition and constructing a successful team that aligns with the ambitions of PSG's ownership.