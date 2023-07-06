Climate change protesters disrupt Wimbledon, face arrest

A Just Stop Oil protester sits on Court 18 on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.—Twitter@CNNbrk

Wimbledon 2023 games Wednesday were disrupted by climate change protesters affiliated with the environmental group Just Stop Oil. On two separate occasions, the protesters seized the spotlight by interrupting play on court 18 during matches involving Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro, as well as Katie Boulter and Daria Saville.

Their disruptive actions included throwing orange-coloured confetti and jigsaw pieces onto the court, leading to their subsequent arrest. Just Stop Oil has a track record of targeting sporting events to advocate for an end to new oil, gas, and coal projects.

The All England Club (AELTC) swiftly responded to the incidents, releasing a statement that condemned the disruptive behaviour and confirming the removal of the individuals involved. In light of the disruptions, sales of jigsaw puzzles were temporarily halted at the Wimbledon shop. Home Secretary Suella Braverman criticised the protesters' actions, labelling them as "selfish" and "unacceptable." To address the issue and prevent further disruptions, Braverman chaired a meeting at Downing Street with representatives from various sports organisations.

These incidents at Wimbledon followed a string of protests that occurred at other high-profile sporting events, such as the Ashes cricket test and the Grand National. Despite the AELTC's efforts to enhance security measures and appeal for considerate behaviour, Wimbledon became the latest target for climate change protests. The implementation of increased security checks resulted in delays for spectators entering the grounds. The disruption caused a temporary visual transformation as the green surface of the esteemed tournament briefly turned orange.

AELTC Chief Executive Sally Bolton acknowledged the necessity for heightened security measures in response to previous incidents at other venues. Notably, during the French Open semi-final in 2022, an environmental activist tied themselves to a net post. Grigor Dimitrov, who emerged victorious in his first-round match following the brief interruption, commended the staff for their handling of the situation and noted the fortunate timing of a subsequent rain delay.

While Katie Boulter expressed sympathy for the cause championed by the protesters, she questioned the appropriateness of their actions considering the dedication of fans who had patiently endured long hours to witness the tournament unfold. The disruption caused by the protesters reverberated throughout Wimbledon, raising important discussions about the balance between expressing concerns for climate change and preserving the integrity of sporting events.