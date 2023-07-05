Nina Dobrev opens up about her boyfriend’s sweet gesture for her new movie, The Out-Laws

Nina Dobrev has recently opened up about her boyfriend Shaun White’s sweet gesture that helped her prepare her role for the upcoming movie, The Out-Laws.

Speaking to E! News, Nina said, “Fun fact, but Shaun helped me run lines for my audition.”

To this, her co-star Adam Devine replied, “Aw man, I wish you filmed that.”

Nina disclosed that after her boyfriend “run the lines”, she recorded her audition during her “20-minute lunch break on the new movie Reunion” with Jillian Bell.

Elsewhere in the interview, Nina was also questioned about “what kind of crime she could pull off with her real-life partner”.

Nina responded, “Maybe steal a private jet and Shaun’s theoretical caper.”

“If we could get away with it, guaranteed, and it couldn't be taken away from us later,” she added.

Back in October 2022, Shaun talked about his relationship with Nina in an exclusive interview with E! News.

“Things are great with Nina and I, and I am so excited to focus on our relationship and my relationship with other friends and family,” stated Shaun.

When asked about marriage plan in the future, Shaun added, “Time will tell.”

Meanwhile, Nina’s The Out-Laws will premiere on Netflix on July 7.