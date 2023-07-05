Khloe Kardashian models for Good American's Denim Icons line

Khloe Kardashian, who recently celebrated her 39th birthday on June 27, made a striking appearance on Tuesday during a photoshoot for her fashion brand, Good American. The reality star confidently showcased her stunning figure, wearing a revealing white crop-top that highlighted her well-toned abs.

During the shoot, Khloe sported outfits from Good America's Denim Icons line, which included the fashionable Good '90s Loose Jeans. Complementing her attire, she wore smoky eye make-up, a berry lipstick, and her hair was styled in elegant soft waves.

The official Good American Instagram account praised Khloe's involvement, stating, "Our girl Koko puts the good in Good American. Channel your inner @khloekardashian this summer with our Denim Icons. Shop Good ‘90s Loose Jeans | Link in Bio."

The video shared on Instagram featured the song 'Bubble Gum' by Kiri T playing in the background, adding a vibrant touch to the behind-the-scenes footage.



This photoshoot comes in the wake of Khloe Kardashian's daring decision to go topless for another scintillating shoot, indicating her confidence and fearlessness in embracing her own beauty and style.