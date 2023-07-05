Prince William, Kate Middleton could see ‘horrible replay of heir versus spare’

As the royals focus their attention on the next generation of royals ascending to the throne, they have quite a lot to learn from their mistakes.

In recent years, Prince George has been treated to a string of sporting outings accompanied by his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Daniela Elser is of the view that Princess Charlotte should also make her debut “at a similarly global and official outing in the next few weeks” like George did with his father, watching the Ashes second Test match.

Elser writes in her comment piece for News.com.au, that unless such an appearance his made, “it will look like there is a serious problem brewing.”

She explained, “If we were to see, say, only George next week at Wimbledon and not his sister too, it would start to look like a horrible replay of heir versus spare, the first and second class treatment afforded to William and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.”

She referenced Prince Harry memoir, Spare, in which he detailed “the deep-seated wounds in his psyche, and totally understandably so, came from the fact that as a wee HRH, he was always made to feel lesser. His entire sense of self was rooted in what he was not.”

He compared that if Harry and William “had been ruthlessly raised as equals – two boys with robust, whole senses of self-founded on who they were as people, not their proximity to the throne, and thus had a much better relationship.”

Similarly, Elser opined that “William and Kate simply cannot let this sort of inequality take hold, because as we have seen, the consequences are disastrous.”