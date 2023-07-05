Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki', 'Jawan' non-theatrical rights sold for INR 480 crore

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in blockbuster film 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Dunki's non-theatrical rights have been sold for INR 450–500 crore.

According to Pinkvilla, sources revealed: “It’s Shah Rukh Khan vs. Shah Rukh Khan now as the top two non-theatrical deals of all time are under the name of King Khan.”

“While the digital, satellite, and music rights of Jawan are sold for approximately Rs 250 crore, the same for Dunki is around Rs 230 crore.”

“The rights for Jawan are sold in all languages, whereas Dunki is primarily for just Hindi.”

Sources further suggested: “There are some non-theatrical deals which are still getting locked and the eventual total non-theatrical revenue for two films will be close to Rs 500 crore, and both the individual deals will be among the highest ever for a feature film.”

“It’s premium content for all the players and the numbers fetched by the two films is unlike anything witnessed in recent times. It’s a testimony of SRK’s superstardom and command over the audience not just in India, but also in the international belts.”

“The OTT players are willing to splurge more than usual due to the global appeal that SRK has, and the deal struck is a win-and-win situation for all the stakeholders”, revealed close sources.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is directed by Atlee and is slated to be released on September 7. Meanwhile, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is set to release by christmas this year.