Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Bawaal': Teaser out now

'Bawaal' is directed by Nitesh Tiwari who made 'Dangal' and 'Chhichhore'

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's Bawaal teaser has been released.

The teaser shows that Varun and Janhvi will be sharing the screen as lovers, but their love story seems very complicated.

The 1-minute, 24-second snippet opens up with the Mili actress walking in a wardrobe shop like a boss lady wearing a red thigh-slit gown. As soon as the Bhediya actor catches a glimpse of her, he immediately falls in love with her at first sight.

However, towards the end of the teaser, their love story doesn’t seem as easy as it looked in the opening.

Due to some unfortunate circumstances, the two lovebirds get separated, which is when Janhvi understands the strength and bond of their relationship.

In the teaser, she could be heard saying: “Maine apne rishte ko samajhne mein itna waqt lagadia, jab samjha to khone ka waqt aa chuka tha.”

Watch teaser:

Reportedly, Varun will be playing a history teacher, named Ajay, who will teach the wrong history to the students, resulting in Bawaal.



The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who previously made super hit films like Dangal and Chhichhore.

Bawaal is set to release directly on Amazon Prime on July 21. The tragic love story has been shot extensively in Poland, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Warsaw, and Lucknow, reports News 18.