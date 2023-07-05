Philippines contemplates Barbie movie’s release in their cinemas: Report

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie lands into hot water after authorities in Philippines are contemplating about its commercial release.



On July 4, the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRBC) published a statement on its website stating that it’s reviewing the “movie’s classification”.

“We confirm that the Board has reviewed the film ‘Barbie’ 04 July 2023. At this time, the assigned Committee on First Review is deliberating on the request of Warner Brothers F.E. Inc. for a Permit to Exhibit. Once available, a copy of the Permit to Exhibit or the Committee’s decision will be uploaded to the Agency’s official website,” explained the MTRBC.

Meanwhile, Philippines made this move a day after Vietnam banned upcoming Barbie movie over disputed map scene.

According to local media reports via Variety, “If the invalidated nine-dash line was indeed depicted in the movie, Barbie, then it is incumbent upon MTRCB to ban the same as it denigrates Philippines sovereignty,” said Philippines Senator Francis Tolentino, vice chairman of the Senate foreign relations committee.

Back in 2022, the MTRBC stopped the release of Uncharted in The Philippines for the same reasons.

It is also reported that the senators in the Philippines wanted some kind of compromise like asking distributor Warner Bros to “edit out the offending scene in Barbie”.

Senator Risa Hontiveros added, “Philippine cinemas should at the minimum include an explicit disclaimer that the nine-dash line is a figment of one's imagination.”