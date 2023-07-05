Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez's 2016 duet 'We Don't Talk Anymore' achieves a milestone

Grammy-nominated pop stars Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez continue to enjoy the success of their 2016 duet, "We Don't Talk Anymore," despite their individual ventures.

Charlie Puth is currently on a headlining tour, while Selena Gomez gained popularity with her remix of Rema's "Calm Down" one of the year's biggest songs.

Recently, the music video for "We Don't Talk Anymore" achieved a remarkable milestone surpassing 3 billion views on YouTube.

This accomplishment places the video among the select few to reach such a massive number of views. The duet was the third radio single from Charlie Puth's debut album, "Nine Track Mind," released in 2016 which reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Back in December 2018, just over two years after its release, "We Don't Talk Anymore" had already crossed the 2 billion-view mark on YouTube demonstrating its enduring popularity and lasting impact on audiences worldwide.