Offset has shared some insights into his BET Awards performance alongside Quavo

The BET Awards saw a heartwarming reunion of the Migos members as they paid tribute to their late third member, Takeoff, who tragically passed away in November, 2022. This performance marked the first time they appeared together since the release of their final album in 2021.

During a recent Instagram Live session, the 31-year-old Offset expressed his gratitude towards his fans and shared his thoughts on the BET Awards performance.

"I love all my fans. I love y'all. We did a BET performance, man. It was iconic, man," he remarked. He further revealed that he and his brother, Quavo, managed to put the performance together within a remarkably short timeframe of around 16 to 15 hours.

Offset continued, emphasizing their dedication to music and asserting their status as the greatest group to have graced the microphone.

He dedicated the performance to the memory of Takeoff, conveying his appreciation for the support received from their fans. "RIP my brother, Take. We did it for my brother, Take. Me and Quay stood tall, brother to brother. And I appreciate everybody for supporting. It was a movie, it was a vibe. We needed that for the culture," he expressed.

In addition, Offset commended Quavo for his meticulous attention to detail in ensuring a flawless performance. He mentioned that Quavo invested significant time and effort into perfecting every aspect, from the lighting to the stage positioning.

"It's always gonna be cinematic," Offset, who is a father of five, stated. "Thank God for that moment. We did it for Take... And you know, when you put the three heads together, it's always gon' be cinematic. It's always gon' be the truth. It's always gon' be Godly."

Offset concluded by expressing his gratitude for the opportunity and reiterated their dedication to preserving Takeoff's legacy. "Thank God for that moment," he declared. "And like I said, RIP to Take. Y'all know how we coming about my brother. And we did it for Take. That's our legacy. Migos forever. The greatest group to ever do it."