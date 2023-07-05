Riley Keough reflects on ‘really long journey’ ahead of ‘War Pony’ release

Riley Keough is proud to get where she is now as he gears for the release of her upcoming directorial debut, War Pony.

Keough, 34, was among the many stars who made an appearance at the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023.

She was also joined by Daisy Jones & the Six co-star Camila Morrone at the Chanel’s morning show taken place on the banks of the Seine River and Penélope Cruz was the guest of honour and Chanel a sponsor.

In a conversation with Women’s Wear Daily, Keough shared, “It’s been a really long journey and it’s been trickling out slowly. So, I’ve become really comfortable with it,” she said of the film, which premiered in Cannes and took the Golden Camera prize for best first film.



At the moment she is tackling acting projects, but hopes to get behind the camera again soon. “It’s just a different part of your brain and it’s very fulfilling. They both have their challenges,” she said. Then it is off to vacation for the summer to spend time with her family.”

Keough was dressed in ’70s disco style in a sparkly jumpsuit, platform sandals and big ‘No. 5’ necklace for the event.

Of her outfit, she realised that it may not have been the best idea despite her loving the dress. “It wasn’t the best choice for the weather, but it was my favourite,” she said of the slinky style.

Of the show, Keough described it as “cinematic and almost like a 1970s film. They really set the scene with the Eiffel Tower and the Seine.”