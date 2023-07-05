Prince Harry, Meghan Markle haven’t made it ‘easy to cheer for them’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of serving as nothing more than ‘catnip to the haters’.

These claims and admissions have been issued by author Sarah Laing, in her piece for the Toronto Star.

The converastion arose once Ms Laing started referencing all the accusations Meghan Markle has faced over the years, from causing the climate crisis to ‘stealing’ a prince.



“None of this is new,” Ms Laing even went as far as to say. “There’s always been a baseline ill will against this couple for reasons largely beyond their control — the backlash against any woman Prince Harry got involved with, racism, the misogyny-driven ‘there’s just something unlikeable about her,’ her very American brand of earnest, overachieving enthusiasm that was catnip to haters.”

But this time around “what's different now is a souring of opinion from some of those who’ve previously rooted for the couple, felt sympathy for their experiences and rallied around them when they shared ‘their truth.’ The first time. And the second time. Maybe even the third time.”

“And that’s the thing: lately, Meghan and Harry haven’t made it easy to cheer for them.”