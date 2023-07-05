Kate Middleton reflects ‘inner source of force field’ of Princess Diana at Wimbledon

Apart from the usual style inspiration, Kate Middleton exuded some of the gestures and the demeanour that late Princess Diana was known for.

Body language expert Darren Stanton in an interview with Express.co.uk noted that Kate’s Wimbledon outfit was different than her “usual outfit choices”.

Kate wore a mint green Balmain blazer with white lapels just like the dress Princess Diana wore to Trooping the Colour in 1988. The royal also paired the high-end jacket with another Diana style staple in the form of a pleated white midi skirt.

“I think she’s paying some sort of homage to the fact she’s at Wimbledon,” explained Stanton as he contrasted that pistachio jacket and white dress to her “bolder colours”.

He added, “It’s clear she wants to blend in with the crowd at the event, as she took on a more unstated look. Otherwise, she would have worn her usual colours of red or blue, which could have been too striking for the occasion.”

In terms of body language and facial gestures, Stanton described that the royal displayed “genuine joy, which is apparent as her whole face is engaged. It’s fairly obvious when somebody is uncomfortable in a situation as their face isn’t engaged.”

He added that in every shot of Kate, she appeared to “be lapping up the atmosphere and clearly loves being at Wimbledon.”

Elaborating on the body language of the Princess of Wales, Stanton noted it was similar to that of the late Princess Diana. He described Kate to have that “inner source of force field that Princess Diana once had.”

“Kate always displays good eye contact with the people that she’s meeting. What comes over from the photos is that she has a great sense of fun, happiness and humour,” he explained adding that she is “keen to display a sense of normality in her gestures”.