Julia Roberts shares unseen pic with hubby on 21st wedding ceremony

Julia Roberts also gushed over her love of the life

Julia Roberts is over the moon on her 21st wedding anniversary as she posted a glimpse with her lovely husband, Danny Moder.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate a major marriage milestone by sharing an unseen PDA-heavy photo with her hubby.

The pair in the pic was drunk in love as they shared an intense kiss. The Pretty Woman star captioned the post as "21," with fireworks emojis.

Last October, the Oscar winner expressed her love for her husband as two decades have passed in their marriage.

"It's just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true, but it is not my only dream come true," Roberts told CBS.

“The life that I have built with my husband, the life that we've built with our children, that's the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly to them."

The mother-of-three added that she wrote letters to her kids when she was on work away.

"It's something Danny and I have always done," the Smyrna native referred to the letter writing.



“The first letter that he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day, I'll show it to Hazel and say, 'That's what you’re looking for.'"

Roberts and Moder walked down the aisle on July 4, 2002, sharing three children.