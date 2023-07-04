Anthony Mackie wants to reunite with Marvel co-stars Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan





Anthony Mackie has shown a keen interest in collaborating with his longtime Marvel colleagues Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan, and has even suggested the possibility of enlisting Chris Hemsworth to inject some thrill into the mix.



In the 2014 sequel to Captain America, titled Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie made his Marvel debut as Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon, alongside Chris Evans, who portrayed Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America.

Throughout his various appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Anthony Mackie has predominantly shared the screen with Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan.

Stan has played Bucky Barnes, also known as Winter Soldier, since the release of the first Captain America movie in 2011.

Although Mackie and Chris Hemsworth (who plays Thor) have co-starred in several Avengers movies, their characters have not had many on-screen interactions.

While Chris Evans' tenure as Captain America seemingly came to an end in Endgame, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Chris Hemsworth are all slated to reprise their superhero roles.

Mackie will star in Captain America: Brave New World, Stan will appear in the ensemble movie Thunderbolts, and Hemsworth is set to return as the God of Thunder, although an official project announcement has not yet been made.