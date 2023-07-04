Balmain's social media post featuring Kate Middleton raises eyebrows

Balmain's social media post featuring Kate Middleton raised eyebrows after the royal wore a mint green Balmain blazer for the second day of Wimbledon.
Hours after the Princess of Wales was pictured at the tennis tournament, Balmain's official Twitter account shared her photos and wrote, "The Princess of Wales stepped out for Day 2 of Wimbledon channeling elegant “New French Style” in a pistachio pastel Balmain blazer with satin white lapels by."
The Twitter post by French luxury fashion house left some people wondering whether the Princess of Wales has started working for the brand as part of an agreement.
It's being speculated that Kensington Palace would approach Balmain to remove the Twitter post since the royals are not allowed advertisements due to being public servants.
Kate Middleton is expected to draw backlash from the supporters of Meghan Markle, who was recently mocked after Dior clarified it has not signed any deal with the Duchess of Sussex.
Kate is also likely to draw criticism from King Charles supporters who have lately accused Prince of Wales of trying to upstage his father.
Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt celebrate fourth of July in cozy attire at home
Andrew also claims the singer tried to meet him
Jaswant Singh Chail, who was arrested on Christmas Day 2021, was inspired by the Star Wars films
Royal experts believe Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have completely ‘manufactured a flop era’
Scotland will mark the coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla today with a grand procession, a fly-past and a...
Jennifer Garner shares viral clip of Jackie Chan and his on-screen daughter on social media