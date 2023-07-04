Kate Middleton teases Prince William with her latest move

Kate Middleton has seemingly hit at her husband Prince William's heart with her latest stunt as she put a friendly display of affection with tennis icon Roger Federer at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Princess of Wales, who's regular attendee of Wimbledon, appeared shunning the Prince to honour her close pal Roger Federer.



Kate, who has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016, made a solo visit to the All England Club to cheer on her pal Federer and some British tennis players.

William's absence felt by some royal fans who made some interesting comments, with one saying: "It seems as Kate shunned her husband to honour the tennis star."



Another chimed in: "Oh! she looks elegant even during her solo visit."

The third one commented:" Wow! Federer and Kate are close pal, but where's William?"

The 41-year-old Princess was all smiles and in high spirits to attend the contest and the ceremony held in honour of tennis icon and her friend Federer.

The Princess looked stunning in white pleated skirt and mint blazer. She sheltered under an umbrella as she watched Katie Boulter at rainy Wimbledon, but cheerful Kate didn't let the rain down her spirits.

Later, Princess Kate entered the Royal Box where she watched as her close pal Federer was honoured in a special ceremony at the club.

Kate's husband Prince William and their children did not accompany the the Princess at the big event.

The biggest tennis tournament of 2023 officially kicked on Monday (3 July), with thousands of sports fans flocking to Wimbledon throughout the week. Andy Murray returns to action at Wimbledon on day two as Roger Federer makes a guest appearance on Centre Court.

Kate and Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion who won an Open Era-record eight Wimbledon singles titles during his illustrious tennis career, previously met at the All England Club to meet the ball kids ahead of this year's tournament. The megawatt duo exchanged some rallies and learned what it takes to patrol the famed grass courts during matches.