Jemima Khan dons plunging white jumpsuit for National Film Awards





On Monday evening, Jemima Khan made an elegant entrance at the National Film Awards, hosted at Porchester Hall in London, wearing a stunning white jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

The chic ensemble was accentuated at her waist, and she completed the look with a pair of strappy black sandals that added height to her frame.

Jemima's brunette locks were styled in loose waves that flowed past her shoulders, and she wore a radiant makeup palette to complement her outfit.

Completing her look, she wore simple earrings and exuded confidence as she confidently walked the red carpet.

Dame Helen Mirren and Dame Judi Dench are among the notable personalities who have received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony in the past.

The screenwriter recently shared that she would have preferred an arranged marriage, similar to the one portrayed in her upcoming romantic comedy.

She explained that she was searching for "moral certainty" when she married Imran Khan, a cricket hero who later became a politician – at the young age of 21.

Jemima's latest film, What's Love Got To Do With It?, draws inspiration from her time in Pakistan during her nine-year marriage to Khan, highlighting the contrasting worlds of modern dating and arranged marriages.