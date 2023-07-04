Wendell Pierce shares insights into his character's espionage role in 'Jack Ryan'

Wendell says that the series is fascinating, personable, and action-filled

Recently, acclaimed TV star Wendell Pierce shared his thoughts on his role as a spy in the thrilling Prime Video series, Jack Ryan.

This captivating series, adapted from the renowned book by bestselling author Tom Clancy, revolves around the life of a fictional CIA analyst and field agent named Jack Ryan.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pierce revealed he has always been a fan of Jack Ryan.

The Tony-nominated actor said that acting in the Jack Ryan series was a chance to dig deeper into it.

"I thought the opportunity to work on anything that had to do with Jack Ryan was a great opportunity."

Reflecting on his experience of visiting the CIA he stated, "What was amazing was to go to the CIA and see that it looked like the country. People inside the CIA reflected the country and it was the biggest surprise!"

He added that as an actor he got to travel to different parts of the world, "I got to hear a lot of great music."

He also revealed that he lives in Budapest for a year and a half.

Budapest has become his second home.

Lamenting the ending of the series, Pierce hoped the impact of the season to be considered worthy enough for consideration of other incarnations of this story.

He said the season is, "fascinating, personable, and action-filled."