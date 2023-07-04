'Barbie' director reveals why she cast Ryan Gosling as Ken, 'I just was sure'

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has generated considerable hullaballoo ahead of its release. The movie has constantly been the subject of conversation not only for the themes and setting but also because of the chosen actors.

Speaking to Rollingstone Magazine, Gerwig revealed how she got actor Ryan Gosling to join the movie, adding that she knew it had to be him.

“Well, it was only ever Ryan Gosling, and it was a long journey. Margot and I just wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

“From the moment that Margot came to me and I knew we were making this for Margot, I equally knew we were making this for Ryan. And I did not know Ryan at all. I’d never met him. I just was sure, and as soon as I thought of it, it made me so happy. “

“Who else could do this?”

Responding to a comment about how funny Gosling is in Barbie, Greta Gerwig added:

“I’ve always thought of him as a secretly comedic actor. His comedy goes back to taking it incredibly seriously as an actor, where he never is doing it just for the laugh. And the way we talked about Ken was as in-depth character work as I’ve ever done with anyone about anything.”

The incredibly hyped Barbie movie is set to release on July 21 and will be distributed by Warner Bros.