K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty crosses 100 million views for first time

K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty has hit 100 million views for the first time with the music video for their song Cupid. On July 4th, the MV officially cleared the major benchmark on YouTube.
They released the song towards the end of February, which means it only took them four months to reach this milestone.
The group is currently in the middle of major drama surrounding their agency ATRAKT as well as their CEO. The members have filed for the termination of their exclusive contracts as their legal representative claimed the agency had not followed through on multiple points of their contract.
“Despite our young age, the four members have tried our best to think and behave independently. After sufficient discussion with our parents, we came to raise the issue with the help of our legal representative. Nevertheless, ATTRAKT is not listening to the voices of the members, saying that it was an attempt to extort the members by an external force and arbitrarily disclosing the reason for a member’s surgery without consulting with her while they are unable to clearly explain their breach of contract. The members were highly disappointed and frustrated seeing this situation.”
Jaswant Singh Chail, who was arrested on Christmas Day 2021, was inspired by the Star Wars films
Royal experts believe Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have completely ‘manufactured a flop era’
Scotland will mark the coronation of King Charles and his wife Camilla today with a grand procession, a fly-past and a...
Jennifer Garner shares viral clip of Jackie Chan and his on-screen daughter on social media
Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa have been together since 20221 and have a child together
Jenny Jones and Dan Haines celebrate the birth of their son, Wilbur Jones-Haines