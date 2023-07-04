'The Bear' producers broke their own no-cool-song rule for Taylor Swift's 'Love Story'

In season 2 of The Bear executive producers Josh Senior and Christopher Storer, who oversee the series' music, curated a powerful soundtrack that played a significant role in storytelling.

The duo's approach to song selection was as significant to them as the writing process itself.

Together they created a playlist and shared ideas with the team, including actor Ayo Edebiri, who was particularly helpful in the process. They made sure the music seamlessly integrated with the scenes, sometimes using songs to enhance the pacing and rhythm of the show.

Pearl Jam and R.E.M., both bands that Senior and Storer are passionate fans of, were featured in each season, along with Wilco, a Chicago-based band.

They took pride in personally reaching out to artists to explain the significance of the music and why it made sense for specific scenes. Utilizing live versions of songs added another layer of vitality to the show.

The careful selection of music was aimed at enhancing the characters and driving the story forward, allowing the audience to connect more deeply with the show.

Senior and Storer were conscious of not being too on the nose with their song choices, avoiding the trend of picking music solely based on what is considered cool. Their focus was on authenticity and consistency, allowing the work to speak for itself.

“We try very hard to not pick cool music. We don’t want anybody to ever say that we’re picking stuff because it’s cool,” said Senior.

“We want to pick stuff that we love that feels right for the show. It’s about being authentic and consistent with the work letting the work speak for itself.”

One notable exception to the cool rule was Taylor Swift's "Love Story (Taylor's Version)," which surprised viewers in season 2 and was specifically chosen for Richie's episodes.

Senior and Storer got in touch with Swift's team to secure the song and were thrilled to use her music in the show.