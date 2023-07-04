Katie Price claims son hasn’t gone to school in a year

It appears Katie Price's son is getting an education from the comfort of his own home, the Mucky Mansion

Katie Price says her youngest son, nine-year-old Jett, has not been to school for over nine months. The 45-year-old media personality has a total of five children with her oldest child being 21-year-old Harvey.

After him, there’s 18-year-old Junior, 16-year-old Princess, Jett and then Bunny, who is eight years old. Katie went live on her Instagram to answer fan questions and she also provided an update on the education arrangement for Jett.

It appears he is getting an education from the comfort of his own home, the Mucky Mansion, as Katie explained: “Jett is good. He hasn't been to school for nine months, so he has home-schooling at the moment.”

The update comes after she revealed recently that she has officially been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and is currently receiving treatment for it. She admitted that she has realized how the condition has impacted the decisions she made in the past and that it’s the reason she never understood the “consequences” of her actions.

She discussed her diagnosis with Ok! Magazine as she explained: “I've tried to educate my mum, but my brain is wired differently to other people. I hate labels, but now my mum and I have both spoken to doctors and she has realised why I've done things in the past, why I act the way I do, why I do things, why I am the way I am.”

She added: “It's not because I don't listen and take it on board, there's just something in me. I've got better now, I've learnt with therapy to hold back, to listen, and think of what other people are saying – maybe they're right, maybe they're wrong, but I think of the consequences.”

