Kourtney Kardashian shows off baby bump in pink bikini

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her baby bump in a pink reunion while she united with her close friend Addison Rae. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram, she enjoyed her time poolside while donning a string bikini.
The media personality, who is currently expecting her first child with her husband Travis Barker, went for a simple caption filled with pink emojis. In one of the photos, her hand is buried in her dark hair as she pouts at the camera.
Alongside her, the He’s All That actress Addison donned an expression of surprise as she touched Kourtney’s baby bump. In the second photo, Kourtney turned to the side to give her viewers a better look at the bump while Addison posed for the camera as well.
One of the other shots showed the two under the pool shade while posing in front of the bar and flat-screen television. Yet again, she lovingly cradled her baby bump while showing how far she’s gotten with the pregnancy.
Meanwhile, Addison leaned into the camera with a scrunched-up expression while pointing at her lips.
