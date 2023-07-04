Prince Harry’s latest statement dubbed a ‘snub’ to Prince William

Prince Harry’s latest statement, issued after his charity reunion with Prince William recently, has been dubbed as a ‘snub’ to the Prince of Wales as the Duke left his big brother out of it.



The royal brothers recently marked their mother Princess Diana’s Awards together in a rare semi-reunion, where they appeared via video link.

Following the event, Prince Harry released a statement on Archewell website which reads: “Today, The Diana Award recognized over 180 exceptional young leaders who are transforming their communities and driving positive change.”

It further says, “Founded in honor of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Award recognizes youth aged 9-25 years old for their social action or humanitarian work, continuing the legacy of her belief that young people have the power to change the world.

"This year, The Diana Award recognized changemakers from 31 different countries, all united in their collective efforts to create a more equitable and inclusive world.”

Despite their team-up for the Diana Awards, Prince Harry left William’s name out of the statement.