Prince Andrew could face another blow

Prince Andrew, who was banned from joining members of the royal family at the annual Garter Day procession and ceremony in Windsor last week, could face fresh snub from his elder brother King Charles III.



Majority of British people think that the Duke of York should be stripped of his Knight of the Garter honour, according to Express UK.

Queen Elizabeth's favourite son was given the honour of Knight in 2006, but the Duke has been absent from the Garter Day proceedings for two years.



The newly crowned King has the power to appoint and remove members of the order. His membership is one of the few royal honours Andrew still holds after he was stripped of his military titles, royal patronages and HRH status when he stepped back from public life in 2019.



A new poll, by Express UK, has revealed that a staggering 79 percent of readers have called for Andrew to be stripped of his privileges.

While, a royal expert has claimed that there is “no way” the King would eject his brother.

Russell Myers has told The Royal Beat that the honour is “probably the only thing” left for Andrew, explaining: "It's an interesting situation for the King, how much does he want Andrew to be seen in public."



"I suppose he just wants him to try and retire and not cause him any grief. He'll just hope that Andrew kind of fades into the background. Andrew is still holding a wish to come back to royal life, but I can't imagine that will happen," he continued.

To a question about whether Andrew would be ejected from the order, Myers responded as saying: "There have been removals from the Garter, it's really totally within the gift of the King. And there's no way Charles is going to do that to his brother."



In response, Express UK ran a poll from Monday (June 26) to Tuesday (June 27) asking readers: "Should Prince Andrew be removed from the Order of the Garter?"



As per the outlet, a total of 1,822 votes were received with almost four in five readers - 79 percent (1,442 people) - answering "yes" he should be removed. Whereas 19 percent (355 people) said "no" and a further 25 people said they did not know.

Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband was reportedly not among the royal guests at his brother King Charles's birthday parade in London. The 63-year old did not make a public appearance at the event, despite attending King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey in May.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's father was also not allowed to joined members of the royal family at the annual Garter Day procession and ceremony in Windsor.