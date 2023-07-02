Gwen Stefani says Hollywood Walk of Fame star ‘like a dream’

Gwen Stefani has recently penned a heartfelt note on receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2024 on social media.



On July 1, the Hollaback Girl hit-maker took to Instagram and posted two photos of herself as first image featured small Gwen at elementary school age and other showed the present Gwen who was seen smiling with her signature blonde locks.

Gwen has been in the music industry for over three decades and sang several hit tracks during her lifetime.

Captioning the post, the songstress wrote, “Who’s gonna tell her she’s receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?!”

“This feels like a dream!! thank u to everyone who made this possible,” she added.

Following her post, Gwen’s pals were quick to respond to celebration in the comments section.

Hairstylist Jen Atkin said, “She was all over the walls of my room in high school too!”

“OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!! It’s about time!!!” remarked the make-up artist Patrick Starr

Other celebrities to receive walk of fame star next year comprise Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michelle Yeoh, Brandy Norwood, Chris Pine and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Meanwhile, the news of Gwen’s Walk of Fame star came days after her husband Blake Shelton was honoured with a Hollywood star in May.