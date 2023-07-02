Tom Cruise breaks his silence on not wearing helmet during life-threatening stunts

Tom Cruise has recently broken his silence on not wearing a helmet while performing life-threatening stunts on the set of the Mission Impossible franchise.



Speaking on Australia’s The Sunday Project this weekend, Tom revealed, “Just doesn't look cool.”

“I wear helmets when I ride motorcycles, and when I'm training, and I wear pads,” said the 60-year-old.

Tom pointed out, “When you start to go film, all the pads come off. So, I train in helmets.”

“But when I'm jumping and racing high-speed bikes, then it's not cinematic,” disclosed the Top Gun star.

Reflecting on pulling off “most dangerous” stunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom mentioned that the crew was “terrified” after seeing him launch himself off a mountainside on a motorbike and glide down to the ground.

Tom revealed that he “practised skydiving for the scene and had a ramp built in England so he could do a few dry runs”.

“I want to give everything. To have that experience, to see that, it communicates to an audience when it's real. It's different. There’s stakes. There’s real stakes,” stated the actor.

Meanwhile, Tom’s seventh MI movie is slated to release in Australian theatres on July 8.