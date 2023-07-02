Meghan Markle left royal family after 'queen bee' dream shattered?

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle wanted to be the "queen bee" of the British royal family after her royal wedding, a royal expert has claimed.

Meghan was reportedly not happy with the behaviour of some senior royals and the staff as she wanted to be treaded like a queen, according to a report.

"I think there were culture clashes, there were personality clashes, but I think ultimately, Meghan did want to be queen bee,” royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told True Royalty TV’s "The Royal Beat."

The Duchess of Sussex, who was accused of bullying staffers, expected the palace to take immediate action at her request, even allegedly sending out emails with orders late at night, according to Nicholl.

"She expected an immediacy that went with those dawn emails so that she’d hatch an idea, want it executed by the next day, and didn’t quite get that the palace worked at a different pace," Nicholl claimed.



The royal expert added that she didn’t think Markle’s early correspondence was “a huge issue” because the king would also send late-night emails.



“But my understanding from the people that I spoke to, many of whom did work for the Sussexes, was that Meghan in particular [would] want everything done now,” Nicholl explained.

Nicholl’s queen bee claims come after recent buzzings about Markle thinking she would become the Queen Bey of the United Kingdom after joining the royal family.



“I think Meghan thought she was going to be the Beyoncé of the UK. Being part of the royal family would give her that kudos,” a source told royal reporter Valentine Low in her book, “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.”

The source added, “Whereas what she discovered was that there were so many rules that were so ridiculous that she couldn’t even do the things that she could do as a private individual, which is tough.”



Markle and Prince Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocate to California, where they reside with their two children: Archie, 3, and 1-year-old Lilibet.

On the other hand, another royal commentator Valentine Low claimed that, the Duchess "never really wanted to be accepted by the Royal Family. She had been more willing to adapt herself to place life."

"Some of those who worked with Meghan argue that she never really wanted to be accepted by the royal family. That might be true. But if the institution had tried harder, and if she had been more willing to adapt herself to palace life, she could have been one of the royal family’s greatest assets," the expert added.