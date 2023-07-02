Chris Noth insists he’s close to the cast of ‘Sex and the City’

His former colleagues took to Instagram after the allegations to show support for the victims

Chris Noth claims that he is still close to the stars of Sex and the City after they spoke out in support of the women who accused him of sexual assault. His former colleagues took to Instagram after the allegations to show support for the victims.

However, according to Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon have decided to be on friendly terms again with the actor who played Mr Big on the show.

He took to his social media to respond to a report that claimed that he had been “iced out” by the three women. The report further added that he is “not invited to their parties” and that he “doesn't get greetings cards or happy birthday texts.”

They even claimed that Noth thinks his fromer colleagues “owe him an apology for the rude behaviour” and “he wonders why SJP and her troupe continue to leave him out in the cold.”

He responded to the report, writing: “I usually don't respond to this kind of thing. And I do know that people like drama and gossip...but this article is absolute nonsense. Just thought you'd like to know.”

Revisit the characters with the trailer for And Just Like That below: