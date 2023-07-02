'Peaky Blinders' writer promises James-Bond style film adaptation

Peaky Blinders' writer has promised that the upcoming film adaptation will be a James Bond-style thriller.

The acclaimed BBC crime drama, which has captivated audiences with its portrayal of Birmingham gangsters after World War I, has left fans eager to discover the fate of protagonist, Tommy Shelby, portrayed by Cillian Murphy.

Set during World War II, the film is being shot at Birmingham's Digbeth Loc. Studios.

While writer Steven Knight remained mum about details, he did mention that the film's larger budget allows for grander spectacles and action sequences, according to Daily Mirror.

He hinted at the possibility of Tommy Shelby giving James Bond a run for his money.

“The biggest difference between a film and TV series is the budget. When you do stuff for TV, you often have to ask people to imagine it.

“But with a film, you can really do it. You can blow stuff up. Will Tommy be giving James Bond a run for his money?"

The cinematic quality of Peaky Blinders has always been a focus, and now the big screen offers the perfect canvas to bring their vision to life. Furthermore, Knight assured fans that the film will not mark the end of Peaky Blinders, as there are plans in the works - under the radar.

Reflecting on the unexpected success of the series, Knight remained grateful and acknowledged that there is more to come; without revealing any details.