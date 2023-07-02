Rita Ora turns heads in black lace with new photoshoot

Rita Ora looked as stunning as ever as she posed in black lace for a new photoshoot in Notting Hill. The shoot comes after she gave a surprise performance on Saturday at London Pride.
The 32-year-old was spotted multiple times throughout the day as she moved around the area close to where she grew up with her team. She cut a seductive figure as she donned decorative black lace tights which revealed the black undergarments underneath.
The singer, who tied the knot with director Taika Waititi, layered an oversized white button-down over the outfit along with a silk scarf. She completed the look with black knee-high cowboy boots along with gold jewellery.
Her hair was styled in wet ringlets while she showed off a face full of makeup, notably a coral lip gloss.
It’s unclear whether the singer was filming a music video or a teaser for her music or whether it was for some work with a fashion brand. Throughout the shoot, she was accompanied by her manager and sister, Elena Ora.
Earlier in the day, she went for a much more casual look as she donned a plaid shirt over a white t-shirt paired with cargo pants.
