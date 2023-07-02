Beyoncé partners with Amazon Music to release exclusive 'Renaissance' tour merchandise for fans

Beyoncé, the pop sensation has been captivating audiences across Europe, showcasing a dazzling array of high-fashion outfits from renowned designers such as Thierry Mugler, Balmain, and David Koma.

If you've been yearning to get your hands on her custom couture, Amazon Music has an exclusive treat for you. Even if you haven't secured tickets to the sought-after tour, you can now shop for special tour merchandise from the comfort of your home through Amazon's online collection called Drop 1.0.

The collection offers a range of wearable merchandise, including the Renaissance Marquee Poster priced at $20 and a vinyl version of the album for $40. And if you're in the market for a classic T-shirt, look no further. Amazon has got you covered with the Renaissance Tee and Renaissance Marquee Tee, both priced at $40, featuring stunning images of Beyoncé striking poses in her bedazzled "Renaissance" era ensembles.

For those seeking cozy attire, the collection also includes the Renaissance Marquee Sweatshirt priced at $80 and the Renaissance Sweatpants for $75, featuring the words "Renaissance World Tour" down the left leg.

With several styles already flying off the virtual shelves on Amazon, make sure to act swiftly if you're head over heels for one of these designs.

This initial drop is just the beginning, as it kicks off a series of four collections that will be released throughout the North American leg of Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" tour. The tour commences on July 7 in Toronto, Canada, and spans across 36 stops, promising an unforgettable experience for fans all over the continent.