Madonna's sons spotted leaving her NYC apartment amid her illness

Despite reports of Madonna's ongoing illness following her recent hospitalization, her sons, Rocco Ritchie and David Banda, were seen leaving their mother's New York City apartment on Friday.

Rocco, the son Madonna shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, was photographed crossing the street near their Upper East Side townhouse early in the morning. He was seen stylishly dressed in black slacks, loafers, a patterned shirt, and colored sunglasses, carrying a backpack.

Shortly after, Banda, whom Madonna and Guy adopted together, was seen entering an SUV. He opted for a comfortable attire, wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

It remains uncertain whether the brothers chose to leave Madonna's residence due to her improving health, as the 64-year-old singer's condition is undisclosed.

The two boys were initially spotted arriving at her home on Wednesday shortly after news of her hospitalization emerged. It is unknown whether they have been staying at the NYC property in the past few days or not.