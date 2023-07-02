'Scoop' actor Zeeshan Ayyub denies calling Karan Johar to ask for roles

Zeeshay Ayyub's 'Scoop' released on Netflix on June 2

Scoop actor Zeeshan Ayyub has denied calling Karan Johar or any other filmmaker to ask for roles.

During an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Zeeshan revealed that he has no need to call people asking for roles now as he is receiving many already, especially after Scoop.

“I don’t do this, but I think I have that freedom to call because people know me by name, and especially after Scoop, I have been getting many calls.”

The Ranjhaana actor said that he can, however, make calls if needed but he wonders if he should or not, reports News 18.

“When I meet people in person, I express that I want to work with them, but I have never called to ask but I think I should.”

On the other hand, Zeeshan’s wife Rasika says: “I respect that people offer him work after watching his performances. I am proud of it. So, I won’t like it if he has to go and call them.”

Scoop is a web-series that released on Netflix on June 2, 2023. It features Zeeshan along with Karishma Tanna, Inayat Sood, and others. The plot of the series revolves around the murder investigation of a journalist.