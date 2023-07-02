Will Poulter fulfills dream role on 'The Bear', 'I called them, I literally begged'

The actor, known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Will Poulter joined The Bear alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Bob Odenkirk, Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson, and other notable actors.



Poulter portrays pastry chef Luca in a storyline where The Beef's baker Marcus Brooks travels to Copenhagen for training. Prior to filming, Poulter trained in real London restaurants and collaborated with series creator Christopher Storer.

In an interview with Variety, Poulter revealed that he personally approached the show's creators to secure a role, driven by his fascination with chefs and their craft.

"I called them. I literally begged to be in the show," Poulter. "I asked if I could meet with [series creator] Chris Storer and basically communicated that I was such a fan of so much of his work, but especially The Bear.

"He was kind enough to gift me with the offer to play Luca, and it really changed my life, to be honest."

He expressed immense respect for the food and beverage industry, acknowledging the vital role it plays in society. Poulter considers playing a chef his dream role, inspired by his mother's culinary background.

"I have such an immense amount of respect for chefs and the women and men of that industry," he said.

"I feel like the whole society stands on the shoulders of people in the food and beverage industry, and we don't even necessarily really know it or think about it. They sustain us and maintain us daily and they don't get enough thanks for what they do."

Reflecting on his experience, Poulter describes a particularly satisfying day of work at one of the London restaurants where he trained. He also praised the production team for their support and encouragement, providing him with the tools and opportunities to deliver his best performance.

Lionel Boyce, Poulter's co-star in The Bear, also expressed his enthusiasm for the actor's casting, calling it a smart choice.